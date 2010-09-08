Gonna Get Ya: Tips on thieving family pour in after 19 Action News report

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - 19 Action News helping an elderly victim get justice after her lost bank card was used for a complete stranger family's shopping spree.

Carolyn Chayer - a great-grandmother - lost her bank card while shopping at Wal-Mart in Strongsville last month.

A sticky-fingered family was captured on store surveillance right behind Chayer. The family was then seen scooping up a large flat-screen TV, a Playstation and other electronics, all on Chayer's dime.

"I mean, it makes you wanna cry. I don't....I don't understand people and how they can do that," said Chayer.

Strongsville police are leading the investigation, and thanks to 19 Action News, a number of viewers came forward and called CrimeStoppers with information on the thieving family after the story aired last week.

Warrants have now been issued for David Dickerson and his wife, Gloria.

"I think that's one of the reasons that it upset me the most," said Officer Wayne Feuerstein of the Strongsville Police Department. "Not just the fact that you have two adults that stole a debit card from a 72-year-old woman and then use it but they take their kids along to perpetrate it."

Chayer says the Dickerson's have messed up her finances so much, she needs to take out a loan to help pay her bills.

People with information on the Dickerson's whereabouts are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

