Voters select top two candidates for newly created Cuyahoga County Executive - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Voters select top two candidates for newly created Cuyahoga County Executive

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County voters whittle down candidates for county executive and an 11 member council.

The choices in November for the top job are Democrat Edward Fitzgerald and Republican Matt Dolan.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly