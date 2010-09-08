EPA sounds off on green goo in the Grand River

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - New information surrounding what appears to be green ooze in the Grand River.

EPA officials tell 19 Action News the green goo is actually flourescein, which is a non-toxic dye used to check drainage.

Officials with the Painesville Waste Water Treatment Plant did the dye-test last Friday for a construction project related to storm sewers.

