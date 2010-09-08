Why kids need an allowance

By Stacey Bradford for CBS Moneywatch

Most kids aren't born with an innate talent to manage money. This is a skill they need to learn from their parents. And one of the best ways we can teach our children about basic finances is to give them an allowance and then let them make some real financial decisions during their teen years.

How much money parents should give their teens is always up for debate. But if you're going to err on the side of too much or too little, I always recommend being generous. Without ample funds, kids don't have enough cash to manage and can't learn from their spending mistakes.

Just to be clear, I'm not suggesting you hand over your entire pocketbook to your teenager. Learning to manage money, after all, takes time. But you may want to consider this approach: give a high school freshman, say, 25% of her entertainment and clothing budget and then slowly increase the amount until you reach 100% by her senior year. This way, she will know how to manage a lump sum of cash before she heads off to college, not after.

Still not convinced you want to give your 16-year-old a raise? Here are seven reasons you should hand your teen more money:

1. Budgeting Skills

The cornerstone of every financial plan is a budget. Work toward giving your 17-year-old enough spending money for, say, a month at a time and he'll have to figure out how to make that cash last until the next "pay day". If he learns how to live within his means now, he'll be way ahead of the game once he's an adult.

2. How to Save & Prioritize

Is your teenager hounding you for an iPad? Explain to him that if he saves $50 a month from his allowance, he could have the latest Apple gadget in 10 months. Think he'll still want one?

4. How to Balance a Checkbook

I just noticed my local Chase branch is pushing a checking account just for teenagers. I think the product is brilliant. Have your teen deposit his allowance into a checking account and you can teach him the importance of balancing a checkbook long before he heads off to college.

5. Instills a Work Ethic

If your kid still wants more money even after you increase her allowance, tell her to get a job. You may be surprised to find your "little one" suddenly has a work ethic when she can no longer squeeze any more cash out of Mom and Dad.

6. Saves Mom and Dad Money

How can giving your offspring more cash save you money? You could use her allowance as an excuse to finally set your own firm budget for how much you plan to spend on teen entertainment and clothing expenses. Then make sure you don't hand over any additional funds.

7. Prevents Getting Strong-armed by Your Kid into Spending More

What parent can't be convinced to spend an extra $40 on a pair of jeans or $30 on sneakers? The next thing you know you've just spent $200 more than you wanted on back-to-school shopping. Put the money in your kid's pocket and he may decide to forgo the extra Hollister t-shirt so he can have more cash for the movies.

Kids' Allowance: How Much Should You Pay?

By Sarah Lorge Butler for CBS Moneywatch

I'm completely befuddled when it comes to allowance. I want my kids to learn about money. And I want them to help out more around the house with chores. But should those two problems be linked?

Last fall, without any thought whatsoever, I started our 5-year-old on a 75-cents-per-week allowance. Whenever we were at Target, she kept pleading for art supplies and Princess junk. Why not give her a little pocket change? So 75 cents it was. Plus, that was easy enough to divide into thirds to teach her about charity and saving: a quarter for the collection plate at church, a quarter for college, and a quarter for her to do with as she pleases.

It was a little passive-aggressive, I know. By giving her only a quarter, it would take her awhile to save up for things she wants - things that inevitably end up lying on the floor of our living room. And before you guffaw at the paltry sum, realize she has additional income from the Tooth Fairy and relatives. Generally she seems to have plenty of loose change. Her room jingles, in fact, every time a big truck rumbles up the road outside.

At first, we didn't link her allowance to any chores. I wanted her to buy her own stickers - and maybe start to learn about how much toys cost. Then I got annoyed by her bellyaching when it was time to help out around the house, so I threatened to withhold her allowance. Which helped … some. But is this the right way to do it?

Other families run the gamut. My buddy Noreen has completely given up on what she terms "a productive household economy," though she's tried a few times. "It usually dies out due to our negligence at getting a well thought-out system in order and our daughter's (age 7) lack of truly wanting the funds," she says. A second mom I know has a successful plan for her four kids - giving allowance for walking the dog, bringing the laundry basket upstairs, and taking out the trash - and she docks pay for missed chores. My friend Sandy, who might just qualify to be the next Supernanny, doesn't pay a cent in allowance, but her 7- and 5-year-old help with everything from putting laundry away to emptying the dishwasher. "It may be old-fashioned," she says, "but I think it helps them learn that not everything needs to be rewarded with something material."

And on the other side of the allowance-philosophy scale is a dad, our friend David. He gives his 12-year-old $2 per week. His 10-year-old gets $1.50. No chores attached. You give them allowance, he says, because you're sharing the resources of the family. It's family money, and that's their portion of it.

Hmmm. Interesting concept. He consciously avoids paying for jobs (which, he says, his kids are good about anyway). "You don't want to confuse a workplace with a family," he advised me. "Your children are not your employees. If you pay them a salary, you're going to wind up with strained employer/employee relations."

His only rule when it comes to allowance has to do with saving: Before his kids can make a purchase, they must have saved $10. "What we wanted to avoid was our children spending money as soon as they got it, so we told them that they need to have $10 on hand before they spend anything," he explains. For example, if they save $12, they could buy an $8 toy, leaving them with $4. The next week, they might want to buy a $2 item. Although they have enough money to afford this, they aren't allowed to buy it until their holdings build up again to $10. (By that time, of course, they probably don't want the $2 thing anyway.) They can spend all their money, or they can spend down so they have $10 left, but if they dip below $10, they must save it up again before their next purchase.

Well, maybe David's the next Supernanny. Except he hasn't solved the problem of my three loads of laundry, waiting to be folded, and a dishwasher that needs emptying. I know just the person to help with those jobs. But I still need to figure out a way to get her to do them.