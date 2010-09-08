Rodney King to marry juror who once made him a rich man

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter
(WOIO) - Rodney King is back in the news but this time it's to announce his upcoming nuptials.
King was awarded nearly $4 million after he was beaten in 1991 by the Los Angeles police. The beating was videotaped and broadcast nationally.
The woman King is marrying, Cynthia Kelly, served in the jury in the civil suit.
According to Radar Online, King called her a Godsend and a blessing.
