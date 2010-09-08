And The Winner is...: Innerbelt Bridge design to be announced Thursday

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND - After nearly five weeks of expert technical evaluation - combined with a review of public input and a value-based cost comparison - the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and City of Cleveland will announce Thursday the apparent winning construction team who will design and build the historic Interstate 90 Innerbelt Bridge.

Since August 5, engineers and experts from ODOT and the City teamed on a thorough process of evaluating three technical proposals for constructing the new westbound bridge - estimated at $450 million - making it ODOT's largest single-project investment in state history.

On Thursday, ODOT will reveal the sealed price proposals from each team - and combine the scores of the technical and price proposals to determine an apparent winning team. ODOT then has up to 10 days to review the "best value" proposal before awarding the contract.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

WHO: ODOT District 12 Deputy Director Bonnie Teeuwen

WHAT: Unveiling of Apparent Winning Team to Construct Historic I-90 Innerbelt Bridge WHEN: 3:30 PM on Thursday, September 9th WHERE: Ohio Department of Transportation

District 12 Headquarters 5500 Transportation Boulevard Garfield Heights, OH 44125 Three teams were chosen in March to prepare technical and price proposals: Lane/Brayman, A Joint Venture, LLC with designer FIGG; Trumbull-Great Lakes-Ruhlin, A Joint Venture (TGR) with designer Parsons Transportation Group Inc.; and Walsh Construction with designer HNTB Ohio Inc. Technical elements - such as schedule, safety, quality management, construction plans, community outreach and sustainability - were evaluated by the ODOT-Cleveland expert team. ODOT also listened to input from Cleveland-area residents on the proposed aesthetics of the new structure in each proposal. More than 1,350 people submitted comments. Construction is expected to begin in 2011 and the entire project is expected to be complete by June 2014.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.