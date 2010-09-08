Missing: Elderly woman vanishes from east side group home

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police need your help in locating a missing woman.

Doris Belle was reported missing by her group home manager on Tuesday, September 7, 2010.

She was last seen on Monday, September 6, 2010 at 11:30 PM at her group home located at 7117 Union Avenue.

Workers discovered her missing when they went in to check on her. Belle's 31 inch flat screen TV was also gone.

Belle is described as a black female 79 years of age, 5'7", 150 lbs., black hair and brown eyes. She is currently being treated for diabetes and schizophrenia and has not taken her medications since Monday, September 6.

In the past Ms. Belle's son has removed her and her property from the group home without privilege to do so and is currently banned from the group home. At this time it is unknown if her son is responsible for her disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Doris Belle is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216.621.1234 or the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Detective Bureau at 216.623.5318.