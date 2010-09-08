Food Feud: Cleveland's own Iron Chef settles local tasty rivalries between dueling dishes

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Survey says...Four local eateries will be showcased in Michael Symon's "Food Feuds."

The Food Network's new show goes to different cities and find places that cook similar dishes, and pit them against one another.

Wednesday the show showed up at two eateries known for their fried chicken. Whitehouse Chicken on Wooster Road N. was first and from there they headed to Belgrade Gardens, 401 E. State St.

Friday Symon will have burgers on the menu.

The competition heats up between the Skyway Drive-in, 951 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road in Green and the Swensons location at 58 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., North Akron.

To watch the feuds in action:

*Chicken, noon Thursday at Lake Anna Park, Barberton

*Burgers, noon Saturday at High Bridge Glens Park, 1817 S. Front St., Cuyahoga Falls

The tentative air date is November.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.