Burning Mad: Pastor's plan to burn Islam's holy book stirs up controversy in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - News that a small time Florida pastor will proceed with plans to burn the Koran is bringing plenty of reaction from the local Muslims community.

"I mean I was pissed at first but what am I going to do? You can't do anything about it," Ala Allen.

This was Ala Allen's, a young Muslim here in Cleveland, response when he heard about Reverend Terry Jones' plan to burn the Muslim holy book. The protest to take place on the Anniversary of September 11th because the hijackers were Muslim.

"People have their own opinions, this is a free country but at the same time we don't believe the same thing about like the Christianity religion, we respect the religion so it's like a big slap in the face kind of."

The concern is inciting violence around the world because of the protest. Even the Vatican speaking out today against burning the book.

Reverend Jones' likeness was even being torched in Afghanistan today. But he doesn't seem to care.

"This is not going to effect the event going forward," Rev. Terry Jones.

In 19 Action News' attempt to get reaction from Muslims here in Cleveland we noticed something, most way too nervous to even talk to us.

