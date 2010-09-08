It's Over: Man accused in stabbing, shooting surrenders to police after standoff

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An eastside man who holed up in his house after a stabbing has surrendered to police.

Cops responded to St. Clair around 3:30PM Wednesday afternoon for a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found the 33-year-old victim with stab wounds to his upper torso.

While on scene, officers were informed that the victim and the suspect were co-workers at the Morning Star Towers and became involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. During the physical altercation, the suspect stabbed the victim in the upper torso several times before fleeing the scene. EMS was notified and conveyed the victim to Huron Road Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

After fleeing the area, the suspect - identified as 51-year-old Michael Erwin - was located in 1500 block of E. 93rd Street. While on E. 93rd, officers approached the residence where Erwin was located. As the officers approached, Erwin fired once out the door and barricaded himself in the house. As a result of the shot, Erwin's neighbor was hit once in the leg. The male was conveyed to MetroHealth Medical Center by EMS, where he is being treated for his injury.

SWAT was called to help deal with the situation. At approximately 11:32 p.m., negotiators were able to coax Erwin out of the house without incident. He relinquished his firearm and was placed under arrest.

No word on charges at this time.

