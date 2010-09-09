Overnight fire on Cleveland's Eastside

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Flames erupted at a home on East 27th and St. Clair overnight.

Everyone managed to escape the home safely, but 19 Action News has learned the Red Cross is assisting three adults and three children displaced by the fire.

No word on what sparked the blaze at this time.

