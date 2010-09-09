Fatal Crash: Driver killed after losing control, flipping car in Cleveland

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

VICTIM IDENTIFIED: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A deadly crash in the city of Cleveland overnight.

19 Action News has learned a car flipped over on Berea Road and Lakewood Heights Boulevard, killing the driver, 35-year-old Jefferson Williams of North Olmsted.

No other vehicles were involved.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.