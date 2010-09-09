Portage County Health Department to hold Tdap clinic to protect against whooping cough

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Portage County has been experiencing an ongoing outbreak of pertussis since April 2010. The outbreak started in Rootstown Local School District and we now have 30 cases ranging in ages from 7 weeks old to 54 years old. Pertussis or whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory infection. It can occur at any age. Infants under the age of 6 months are at the greatest risk for complications, hospitalization, and death as a result of pertussis.

Portage County is not alone in seeing a resurgence of pertussis. Other Ohio communities are experiencing outbreaks. Nationally, California has been hit extremely hard with over 1,300 cases and 7 infant deaths. "We are concerned about this outbreak worsening with the kids going back to school. In particular, we are concerned about adolescents whose immunity from their baby shots and kindergarten shots is gone. Our most recent cases are a 15 year old and 17 year old students. This is why we are holding the 2 day after hours clinic to offer vaccination as our best defense against the spread of pertussis in our schools and community" said Kelly Engelhart, Portage County Health Department Director of Nursing.

This is the first year that Ohio has required 7th graders to get the Tdap vaccine. This clinic can help those parents and schools become compliant with Ohio Law. The purpose of the clinic is not only to target 7th graders, but anyone 10 - 64 years of age. Infants are most susceptible but adolescence and young adults are spreading pertussis. This is why we are targeting parents/caregivers of infants under 6 months old and middle and high school students.

Location: Date and Time:

1st Floor, Room 134 Friday, September 10, 2010

4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Cost:

$10 Children

$50 Adults

Free to parents/caregivers of infants under 6 months of age

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved