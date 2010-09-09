Walsh Wins!: ODOT picks Chicago company to design & build historic Innerbelt Bridge

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - After nearly five weeks of expert technical evaluation - combined with a review of public input and a value-based cost comparison - the Ohio Department of Transportation and City of Cleveland have announced the winning construction team who will design and build the historic Interstate 90 Innerbelt Bridge.

Walsh Construction out of Chicago won the right to build what's being described as the largest single project investment in ODOT's history.

The design is one of three ODOT had to choose from.

The project was supposed to cost a $450 million but the company says they can build it for $100 million less and promising to finish a year earlier.

Since August 5, engineers and experts from ODOT and the City teamed on a thorough process of evaluating three technical proposals for constructing the new westbound bridge.

