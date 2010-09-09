Dim-witted dude sentenced to prison following bad bank heist

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A dumb criminal is going to prison for two years after a dim-witted attempt at robbing a Mayfield Heights bank.

Mark Ortega held up the Huntington Bank on Mayfield Road on the afternoon of June 10th.

The 34-year-old Parma man entered the bank wearing a wig and spent several minutes filling out a deposit slip.

Ortega went to a teller, handed her a deposit slip that read "Give me all of the money in your drawer." Ortega fled before police arrived, but not before losing his uniform pants at the scene of the crime.

The pants just happened to have a bar code in them, which made it easy for the FBI to find the company Ortega worked for.

Mayfield Heights Police arrested Ortega at his place of employment on June 14th and on August 4th, Ortega pleaded guilty to robbery.

