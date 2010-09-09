Best Buds: QB Pryor asks OSU fans not to boo his buddy 'Bron at Saturday's game

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Ohio State Quarterback Terrelle Pryor expects Lebron James to be at Saturday's big game against the Miami Hurricanes, and he has a message for fans - be nice!

Pryor is also asking Buckeye fans not to boo 'Bron. The college QB says that if LeBron shows up, treat him with respect and don't call him any names.

Pryor says that LeBron is his mentor, and he has a lot of respect for the former Cleveland Cavalier.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.