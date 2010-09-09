Late morning hearing to decide if alleged animal abuser can get puppy back

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A hearing is slated for later this morning to decide if an alleged animal abuser should get his puppy back.

Last week, a judge ruled Deandre Adair could get back the 8-week-old Labrador, Oreo, he slammed to the ground last month near Shaker Square.

However, the city stepped in after the judge's ruling and filed a motion to prevent Adair from getting Oreo back.

A sergeant tells 19 Action News he actually saw Adair suddenly pick the puppy up and violently throw her to the ground.

Adair pleaded no contest to animal neglect and was given community service as punishment.

