Ghosts, ghouls wanted for Akron's haunted schoolhouse and haunted laboratory

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The days are getting cooler and a chill is in the air as the Halloween season lurks right around the corner. With the economy in such a scary situation, we have the wretched relief many are seeking to earn some extra cash with a fun, seasonal job.

The legendary Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory at 1300 Triplett Blvd. in Akron are seeking dozens of workers who want the thrill of bringing screams to the autumn air during the 2010 Halloween season.

Anybody who believes they have what it takes to join the Scream Team as a monster, actor or make-up artist is asked to attend our monstrous job fair on two upcoming days:

- Sunday, September 12 at 2 p.m.

All applicants must be at least 16 years old. These are paid positions.

The screams return when The Haunted Schoolhouse and The Haunted Laboratory open on Friday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. We've got more demented details at www.hshlab.com