54-year-old hit, killed trying to retrieve baby cow in Medina County

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - A 54-year-old man killed trying to get a baby cow in Medina County.

The accident happened shortly after 11PM Wednesday on Bursley Road just west of Firestone Road.

Deputies tell 19 Action News Keith Wetmore stopped his tractor - without any lights - in the middle of the road to get the calf. He was struck by a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 18-year-old Alli Divincenzo.

The teen told police she swerved to avoid the tractor and hit Wetmore.

The man rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation, but the roadway is not well lit and neither was Wetmore's tractor.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

