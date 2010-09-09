Summit County Deputy Sheriff's 5-year-old son left on the school bus

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News is looking for answers after a little boy was left on the school bus in Summit County.

Summit County Deputy Sheriff Mark McElroy tells 19 Action News his 5-year-old fell asleep on the ride home from his first day of kindergarten on Wednesday.

McElroy says the bus driver failed to notice the sleeping child and only noticed the boy when parking the bus for the night at the garage in Green, 45 minutes after the child's scheduled 5PM drop off.

McElroy then received a call that his son was at the bus garage and that someone needed to come pick the little boy up.

McElroy believes bussing cuts and added routes added to the confusion.

