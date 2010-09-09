Man, woman arrested after swiping electronics from Akron home

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Two people under arrest after an early morning burglary in Akron.

It happened shortly before 1AM in the 700 block of Sumner Street.

The 18-year-old female victim told cops the suspects forced open a south side window, entered the house and stole a laptop computer, a video game system and a digital camera.

While officers were on scene on Sumner Street, additional officers stopped a man and woman walking near the intersection of Brown Street and East South Street. As officers approached the two, the man dropped a crack pipe on the ground. He was found to have a backpack containing the victim's stolen property.

Officers arrested 40-year-old James S. Scurry and 32-year-old Patricia A. Margerson. Scurry was charged with Burglary and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Margerson was charged with Burglary.

