Charged: 5th District Cleveland cop slapped with charges in hit & run accident

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Felony hit, skip charges have been filed against 5th District Officer Alan Buford.

The Cleveland police officer turned himself in Thursday afternoon.

Cops say the accident happened in May.

Buford - a 14-year veteran on the force - has been under investigation for the accident that happened while he was driving his personal car on the way to work. The victim was a man described as riding a motor scooter. He suffered broken ribs.

Buford is accused of operating his personal vehicle east bound on Quincy at E. 55th while making a left turn into the path of a male riding a scooter causing an accident. Subsequent to causing the accident Buford left the scene without providing information and failed to notify emergency medical service for the male.

The police union says they can't understand why a felony hit-skip charge, and claim Buford actually got out of his car to check on the other man's condition.

Buford is currently out on $3,500 bond.

He's been suspended without pay.

