Noble Neighborhood Library to be Renovated; Closing Oct. through Feb

Cleveland Heights, Ohio - Since 1995, Noble Neighborhood Library has remained significantly unchanged; however, next year, when you walk into the Library, be prepared for a completely different look.

"We wanted to retain the stately atmosphere of the current building, but also make it more visually pleasing, user friendly, and functional," said Heights Library Director Nancy Levin of the changes, which will begin this fall and should be completed in early 2011.

One of the first elements patrons will notice is a new centralized Information Desk which will provide all the services customers need, from answering circulation questions to checking out books. Patrons will also appreciate the use of original woodworking and decorative elements in the main lobby which will maintain that "classic library" feel.

Other renovations include an entrance from the rear parking lot, so guests will not have to walk around the building, first and second floor bathrooms, and large, open interior areas designed to offer more space. There will also be separate and expanded areas for children, teens, and adults.

The children's area will be greatly expanded and will now be located closer to bathrooms on the lower level. Sunlit and airy, the space will have a separate story-time room and be designed to stimulate the imaginations of children. Moreover, it will have dedicated staff to maintain supervision of guests.

"Staff worked diligently with the architects to design a Library that will make this community proud," said Levin.

Beyond the basic architectural elements, the renovated Noble Library will also offer more computers for public use. With 29 computers, the newly remodeled building will provide nearly double the present number of units.

Another critical component of the renovations will be to maximize energy efficiency. The entire heating and ventilation system is being replaced with small, quieter, more efficient and cost saving state-of-the-art equipment. Insulation is being added to the ceilings and walls, interior lighting will be updated for maximum efficiency and ambiance, and storm windows are being added. The benefits of these changes will be realized immediately in reduced utility costs.

To accommodate the renovations, the Noble Neighborhood Library will be closing in October until interior work is completed. During the closed period, the Library will be offering limited programming at Noble Elementary School. Library staff is currently working with the School administration to determine how best to deliver those programs.

In addition, Library staff is encouraging patrons to make arrangements for book reserves at Noble. Beginning Oct. 2, all Noble Library customer reserves will revert to Lee Road Library for pickup. If a customer does not want a book reserve to go to Lee Road, they must notify the circulation staff at Noble prior to Oct. 2 which Library branch they prefer.

Updates and renovation information, temporary programming offerings, and other issues related to the Noble Neighborhood Library Project can be found by CLICKING HERE.

A second, exterior phase of renovations is also scheduled to begin in 2011, but will not require closing.

