Mayfield Heights bank robbery suspect on the run

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Mayfield Heights Police need your help tracking down a bank robber.

Police say the robber walked into the Charter One Bank on Mayfield Rd. Thursday. They say he threatened he had a gun, took the money and went outside. That's where the die pack went off.

No one was hurt.

The robber is described as a black man in his early 20's. 5'07" - 5'08" and 160lbs. He was wearing a black skull cap, black hoodie, back pack.

If you have any information on this crime call Crime Stoppers.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.