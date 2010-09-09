Nabbed: U.S. Marshals task force arrests wanted west side shooter in Parma

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A wanted fugitive once featured on Crime Stoppers and the 19 Action News Wheel of Justice was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at approximately 2:00 PM in Parma, Ohio.

During the course of the last two months the Task Force had worked relentlessly in search of Joshua Browning. Deputy Marshals and Task Force Officers had conducted numerous interviews of the 20-year old's family and associates during the past weeks and were able to decipher critical information leading to his arrest. The information was pieced together and led the Task Force to a possible location in the Parma area.

Early Thursday morning the Task Force set up surveillance at the ParmaTown Apartments in the section known as "The Gardens" in hopes of finding Browning. At approximately 1:30 PM a positive identification was made by the Task Force that Browning had been seen in building #15 located at 7935 Greenwood View Drive. The Task Force set up a perimeter around the building and made entry into an apartment on the 15th floor. Browning, who was unable to escape from the apartment, immediately self-surrendered in the dining room.

Browning was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police on charges of homicide. On July 2, 2010, Browning was the alleged lone gunman in a shooting which took place on the 3000 block of w. 44th street in Cleveland. Browning allegedly shot his male victim in the chest numerous times killing him on the scene. The shooting was in retaliation for the attempted murder of T.J. Simms, a close friend of Browning. Browning mistook the male victim to be one of the suspects in the Simms shooting.

Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Ed Tomba stated, "The Cleveland Division of Police once again recognizes the importance of the law enforcement partnerships which allowed us to apprehend this violent suspect working together as one team."

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at: 1-866-4-WANTED.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.