DDIW: Fresh Wave

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Something stinks around here! If you've ever said that, you might want to try a new product called Fresh Wave.

It's a natural odor eliminator that the makers say, won't leave behind a chemical, flowery smell.

But you ask Danielle, Does it Work?

Well she got to play with the Lake Erie Crushers to see if it was a home run.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.