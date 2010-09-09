About-Face: Reverend Terry Jones has a change of heart concerning the Koran

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Forget that planned Koran cookout...the Florida pastor who planned to burn the holy books on Saturday, has changed his mind.

Rev. Terry Jones says Muslim leaders have agreed not to build their community center near Ground Zero in New York.

"If they were willing to move it away from that location we would consider that a sign from God. They have agreed to move the mosque, we have agreed to cancel our event on Saturday, and I will fly up there to meet with him."

The State Department had warned Americans traveling abroad to be on watch, after the pastor announced his plans.

