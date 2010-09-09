County Candidates for November

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News has compiled a listing the candidates for the County Executive position and City Council member candidates for the November election.

To find out more about them click on each name below:

EXEC:

Dem. - Edward Fitzgerald

Rep. - Matt Dolan

Green - David Ellison

Ind. - Ken Lanci

Ind. - Tim McCormack

Ind. - Don Scipione

1st

Dem. - Nicole Daily Jones

Rep. - Dave Greenspan

Lib. - Ryan McGilvray

2nd

Dem. - Dale Miller

Rep. - John Zappala

Ind. - Steve Bozsa

Ind. - Lynn Graham

Ind. - Edward McCartney

3rd

Dem. - Dan Brady

Rep. - Patty Gascoyne

Green - Alan Crossman

4th

Dem. - Chuck Germana

Rep. - Pete Draganic

5th

Dem. - Ann Marie Donegan

Rep. - Michael Gallagher

6th

Dem. - Frederick Taft

Rep. - Jack Schron

Ind. - Leo Glaser

7th

Dem. - Yvonne Conwell

Rep. - Phyllis Lucia Crespo

Ind. - Jeff Kipp

Ind. - Olga Sarbinowska

Ind. - Griot Y-Von

8th

Dem. - Pernel Jones, Jr.

Rep. - Andrew Plavney, Sr.

Ind. - Gerald Henley

9th

Dem. - C. Ellen Connally

Ind. - James Brady

Ind. - Laverne Gore

10th

Dem. Julian Rogers

Rep. - Matt Brakey

Ind. - Michael Troy Watson

Ind. - Ray Douglas Wilson

11th

Dem. - Sunny Simon

Rep. - Kathryn Gambatese

Ind. - Rich Devor, Jr.

