Barking Mad: Dog owner calls 19 Action News then runs from the cameras

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is put on the spot about the abuse of a dog that's outraged northeast Ohio.

A second judge just ruled Deandre Adair can get his dog Oreo back, even though a cop saw him slam his puppy down.

A dog rescue group even came forward with pictures of another abused puppy that used to belong to Adair. They say he's been a bad owner.

19 Action News did go looking for the puppy pummeler and when we finally got a chance to go face to face with him...he ran into the bathroom slamming the door in our faces.

Adair, by the way, struck a plea deal in the animal neglect case which is why he ended up with Oreo again.

