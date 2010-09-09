WATCH IT RAW! Passionate politician's caught on tape rant

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - A passionate politician with a lot to say.

Minerva Republican Phil Davidson has been accused of freaking out in a speech he gave Wednesday night for the Republican nomination for Stark County Treasurer.

"I won't apologize for my tone."

And now some folks are calling him America's angriest politician so 19 Action News went to find out for ourselves.

We knocked on the door of America's newest hot head politician and we were relieved to find a pleasant but completely passionate individual.

Councilman Davidson says he's committed to politics and is looking for new opportunities and after last night's speech he just might have created one.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.