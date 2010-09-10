In Memoriam: City of Cleveland Patriot Day ceremony

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Please join Mayor Frank G. Jackson and the City of Cleveland as we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001 and recognize those who continue to dedicate their lives to protecting our freedom and our safety.

"As we remember our brave men and women in uniform let us also honor their lives and their work by giving back where and how we can," said Mayor Frank Jackson. "This is a time to reflect on our personal service to our city, region and country. We all have something significant to contribute.

WHAT:

City of Cleveland Patriot Day Ceremony

A Day of Service and Remembrance

WHEN:

Friday, September 10, 2010 at 1PM

WHERE:

Steps of Cleveland City Hall

601 Lakeside Avenue

Cleveland

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.