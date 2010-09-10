Gas Blast: Four dead, 38 homes destroyed in California gas explosion, fire

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: (WOIO) - Four people were killed and at least 20 injured when a broken gas line triggered an explosion near San Francisco.

The flames are out this hour, but some parts of the neighborhood are still smoking.

The search is on for victims of a massive blaze that tore through the suburb of San Bruno.

"A terrible, terrible tragedy has fallen on our city," said Mayor Jim Baune.

Around dinner time Thursday night, a huge gas line explosion rocked the San Bruno neighborhood. It sparked a fire that spread to dozens of homes within minutes..

"We're sitting there watching a football game and the next thing you know we heard a big rumble and an explosion," said a resident.

"You could feel the ground shake and you could hear it whistling," another added.

Flames soared hundreds of feet in the air. At first, the fire was so hot firefighters couldn't get close enough to attack it. Even when they were finally able to, the blast had taken out the area's water system forcing crews to pump water from more than two miles away.

After the explosion, some residents claimed they had smelled gas in the neighborhood for the past several days and that PG&E crews had been out to take a look.

Evacuation centers have been set up. Officials are urging survivors to report in so they know who's accounted for.

The cause of the blast is still unknown but PG&E says the company will take full responsibility if it is to blame.

Currently, about half of the city of San Bruno is without power.

