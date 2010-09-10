Stephanie Tubbs Jones community plaza unveiling

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two years ago, Cleveland lost one of its most dedicated and charismatic leaders.

Joining the late Congresswoman's son, Mervyn Jones, Mayor Jackson and other dignitaries, UCI will unveil The Stephanie Tubbs Jones Community Plaza presented by PNC Bank later this morning at 11AM on the corner of E. 108th Street and East Boulevard.

Tubbs Jones died after suffering an aneurysm in August of 2008. The 58-year-old was a trailblazer whose energy and outspokenness made her one of Congress' most dynamic leaders. Tubbs Jones was also the first black woman to represent Ohio in Congress.

