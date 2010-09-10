Lock Up: Police probe recent rash of burglaries at Akron apartment complex

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating numerous burglaries at one large apartment complex.

The recent rash of crime is happening at the Timber Top Apartments off of Portage Trail. There have been at least 10 burglaries in the past months. The thugs are targeting big ticket items, like electronics.

"It's pretty scary," said Akron resident Natalie Jackson. "Home is supposed to be safe."

Police remind people to lock their doors and windows.

"We don't leave our doors open any more for fresh air," said Kim Stumpf. "We keep our doors closed because you don't know what's going to happen."

Akron police have stepped up patrols. Luckily, no one has been injured in the crime wave.

