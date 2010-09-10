Jo-Ann Fabric recalls roll-up blinds due to risk of strangulation

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores has added its name to the retailers joining the voluntary recall announced in December 2009 of ALL Roman shades and roll-up blinds.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with the firm named below, today announced a voluntary recall of the following consumer product. Consumers should stop using recalled products immediately unless otherwise instructed. It is illegal to resell or attempt to resell a recalled consumer product.

Name of Product: Bamboo Roll-up blinds with valance

Units: About 1,800

Distributor: Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, of Hudson, Ohio

Hazard: Strangulation can occur when the lifting loop slides off the side of the blind and a child's neck becomes entangled on the free-standing loop, or if a child places his/her neck between the lifting loop and the roll-up blind material.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Description: This recall involves all bamboo roll-up blinds with valances. The blinds were sold in two sizes: 36"x72" and 48"x72."

Sold exclusively at: Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores nationwide between April 2009 and December 2009. The 36"x72" blinds were sold for $25 and the 48"x72" blinds for $30.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the roll-up blinds and return the product to the nearest Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores for a full refund.

Consumer Contact: For more information, contact Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores toll-free at (888) 739-4120 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email the firm at guest.services@joann.com. Consumers can also visit the firm's website at www.joann.com

