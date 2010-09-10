Dead End: Cleveland family desperate for answers in cold case murder of 76-year-old

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is desperate for answers in a violent cold-case killing.

76-year-old Catalina Piedra was beaten to death in her West 31st Street in May of 2006. The Cuban immigrant was just four feet tall and 100 pounds.

Police were called to the home when Piedra's daughter found her.

Four years later, there are still no arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cleveland police.

