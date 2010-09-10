Hot Wheels: Cop opens fire on lead foot loser who tried to flee traffic stop

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - A South Amherst man is behind held without bond after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday.

19 Action News has learned Donald Jackson is charged with felonious assault on an officer and failure to comply.

This, after Jackson was pulled over by officers from the Lorain County Drug Task Force on South Logan Street. The officers were in a Lorain County Sheriff's Officer cruiser when they pulled Jackson over. One officer was dressed in uniform while the other was plain-clothed, but displaying his badge.

As officers neared the car, Jackson started the vehicle with the plain-clothed officer in his path. Fearing for his safety, the officer opened fire and hit Jackson's vehicle as he attempted to flee.

Uninjured, the lead-foot loser was nabbed a short time later.

Jackson is due in court on Friday while the officer who fired the shot is under investigation, as per standard procedure.

