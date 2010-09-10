President Obama discusses economy, Koran, Mideast, bin Laden

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - President Obama faced the press Friday morning for his 8th news conference since taking office.

Top White House aides hoped the Q-and-A would help sell the President's economic proposals, but reporters were quick to ask about the controversy surrounding a Florida Reverend and his plans to burn copies of the Koran.

President Obama kicked off his conference by naming a new leader for his Council of Economic Advisers. He chose economist Austin Goolsbee to take the position - replacing Christina Romer, who's leaving to return to her teaching job.

After the announcement, President Obama opened up the floor for questions. Reporters asked him about the Florida preacher who planned to burn copies of the Koran on September 11th. Yesterday, Reverend Terry Jones said he'd cancel the book burning. Now, he's reconsidering.

"My hope is that this individual prays on it - and refrains from doing it," said President Obama.

The White House hopes to use the news conference to help the President sell his economic plan to a skeptical public. He spent most of the week on the road explaining his ideas, including a visit to Parma on Wednesday.

Republicans aren't convinced. They say the problem is too much spending and that White House proposals would mean tax hikes in the middle of a recession. Republicans want to freeze tax rates for 2 years and cut government spending back to 2008 levels.

The President turned that down.

"The policies we have put in place moved us in the right direction, the policies the Republicans are offering are the same ones that got us into this mess," Mr. Obama said.

The sharp divisions between the two parties in Washington mean chances are slim that either side's proposals become law before election day.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.