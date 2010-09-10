Akron punk fights with police after he steals safe, sawed-off shotgun

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Around 4:30PM Thursday, Akron cops responded to the area of Cole Avenue and Neptune Street for two people pushing city trash cans down the road.

As officers approached, the thugs left the trash cans in the roadway and ran. One suspect was apprehended after a brief foot chase, but fought with officers before he was taken into custody. The second suspect remains at large.

Officers recovered the trash cans and found a safe, a sawed off shot gun and miscellaneous household trash. Officers located an address from the trash inside the trash can and followed up and located the homeowner on Brown Street. The homeowner reported the suspects forced open a first floor rear door and stole the safe and gun from inside his home.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Jevon Z. Bronner. He was charged with Burglary, Obstructing Official Business and Resisting Arrest and booked into the Summit County Jail.

The second suspect is a black male, 13 - 16 years old, 5'03" - 5'05", 120 - 140 lbs

