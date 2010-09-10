Crime Scene: North Randall police investigate violent stabbing of horse groomer

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

NORTH RANDALL, OH (WOIO) - Police in North Randall are investigating a violent attack on a horse groomer.

It happened on Tuesday morning around 4AM.

Family members tell 19 Action News Janet Duhon was stabbed several times when she arrived at work at Thistledown.

The 24-year-old was life-flighted to Metro, and has since been released.

The Thistledown spokesperson says they are cooperating with police, but cannot make a comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Duhon does not work for Thistledown. She is employed by an individual trainer.

Police say they are still investigating and complying a report.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.