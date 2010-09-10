Akron mayor seeks community leaders help in FOP talks

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON OH (WOIO) - Mayor Don Plusquellic has asked a number of well-respected, community-minded leaders to mediate the discussions with the Akron Fraternal Order of Police in hopes of reaching an agreement that would keep a public safety funding issue on the November ballot.

The Mayor has asked the Reverend Ronald Fowler, retired pastor from the Arlington Church of God and a former Akron School Board member along with a retired judge to step in as early as tomorrow morning when negotiations resume.

Mayor Plusquellic is also working to secure one other person to join them as mediators in these discussions.

"These are all people of integrity and people who I and many people in our community trust implicitly," said Plusquellic. "They have served the city in many, many ways, and I am asking them again to step in and help us in what is a critical matter for our citizens."

Earlier this week, in anticipation of what he called "the worst case scenario", the Mayor personally called several community leaders the evening that an agreement was eventually reached to ask them to intervene the next day, in case it became necessary. As it turned out, there was an agreement reached, and Mayor Plusquellic contacted the parties again to thank them for their willingness to help.

"But, since the agreement has been formally turned down, we need their services," Plusquellic said.

"We need it because we are coming down to the wire with these 40, hard-working officers' jobs hanging in the balance. We are doing all we can to prevent these folks from losing their jobs and having them and their families suffer," said the Mayor.

In talking about the trio of mediators he is putting together, Mayor Plusquellic said, "These highly respected individuals will once and for all remove the questions about the City's intention of dealing in a straight forward, honest fashion with the FOP. We have done and are continuing to do all we can to make certain these 40 men, women and their families are not adversely affected. I will take every step necessary," he said.

Included in those steps, Plusquellic has appealed to the county board of elections officials and Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner to ask to extend the time for the ballot language on the funding issue so the City will have additional time for this weekend's mediation discussions to work.

Saturday's talks resume at 10 a.m.

