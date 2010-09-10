Johnny Depp named Hollywood's highest paid actor in 2010

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter
(WOIO) - Johnny Depp made a big leap last year. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor jumped from #10 on the 2009 rich list to #1!
Depp earned $50 million in past 12 months thanks to his portrayal in Alice in Wonderland and his upcoming film The Tourist.
Ben Stiller is #2 with $38 million. In the #3 spot is Tom Hanks, he earned $30 million followed by Adam Sandler with $26.6.
Rounding out the top ten:
Leonardo Dicaprio - $18.6
Daniel Radcliffe - $16.6
Robert Downey Jr. - $14.6
Tom Cruise - $14.6
Brad Pitt - $13.3
George Clooney - $12.6
Meantime, on the female side Sandra Bullock takes the top spot and Reese Witherspoon is second.
Cameron Diaz is #3, followed by Jennifer Aniston and Sarah Jessica Parker.
