California gas explosion sparks investigation

(CBS) - Gas officials in California are trying to figure out what caused a large explosion and fire that killed at least four people in San Bruno, California Thursday.



Pacific Gas and Electric Company President Chris Johns said Friday a 30-inch gas pipe ruptured underground, but crews haven't yet reached the source.



There are reports that residents smelled gas in the area before the explosion, but P-G-and-E says they haven't confirmed that.



At least four people were killed and more than 50 others injured when the fire following the explosion ripped through dozens of homes in the hills south of San Francisco.



During a news conference Friday afternoon, authorities said 38 homes were destroyed and seven others were damaged.

"Yesterday I signed a state of emergency to help the local community. We're still at 38 homes destroyed; 7 minor to moderate damage. We're still at 4 fatalities and we're leaving the rest for the coroner to talk about. It is now the fire is fully contained with small hotspots, and we are at 75 percent of the search completed," Abel Maldonado.

The fire is contained but rescuers are still searching the rubble for possible victims.





