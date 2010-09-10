Surveillance: Discrimination or not...warehouse district video released

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News is giving you the first look at two arrests caught on tape.

The busts were among the many that led black leaders to claim cops are targeting African- Americans in the warehouse district.

Police say after seeing the video, they deserve an apology. According to cops the young guys were arrested because they didn't want to listen and one turned violent.

The incident happened at closing time at the Velvet Dog.

On the video, you see two guys standing in the doorway blocking it, even after a bouncer repeatedly asks them to move on.

An off-duty officer gets involved and one of the men starts jabbing his finger in the cop's chest then pushes him twice.

That's when another bouncer gets involved.

Officer Anthony Sauto admits he punched one guy but only after he says the man grabbed for his gun.

After the scuffle, the cop, the bouncer and the two men all walk into the club calmly.

Just last week a crowd of black leaders said this arrest was racially motivated.

Both men are facing minor charges and the officer could be punished for his use of force.

But that could be unlikely based on the video just released.

