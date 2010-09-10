Race for the Cure cookout

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland is gearing up for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, and they did it with a cookout.

Celebrity chefs from around northeast Ohio grilled up food for the generous sponsors, volunteers, top fundraiser's, and supporters of northeast Ohio's Race for the Cure at the Wolstein Center Friday afternoon.

Celebrity Chefs are scheduled to included:

Best-selling Author and Plain Dealer Columnist Regina Brett

State Senator Kirk Schuring

State Senator Nina Turner

State Senator Tom Patton

State Representative Mike Foley

State Representative Mike Moran

State Representative Sandra Williams

Reverend Timothy L. Eppinger, United Pastors in Mission

Breast cancer in the state of Ohio averages 27.0 for every 100,000 women, making Ohio 4th in the nation in breast cancer mortality. An average of 8,030 new cases of female breast cancer were diagnosed annually between 2002 and 2006 in Ohio with a corresponding rate of per 116.2 per 100,000. Since 1990, the Ohio BCCP is credited with detecting more than 1,600 cancers that, without the program, might have not been discovered until much later.

Northeast Ohio's race is expected to generate $1.6 million.

Approximately 75% of funds raised will remain in this area to support community breast cancer programs with the balance to be distributed through the prestigious Susan G. Komen for the Cure Research Grant Program.

