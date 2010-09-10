On Alert: Akron apartment break-ins lead to nervous neighbors

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Neighbors are on edge at an Akron apartment complex.

Police tell 19 Action News that in the last few months at least ten apartments have been broken into at the Timber Top Complex.

The thieves seem to be targeting electronics.

The latest attempt was Wednesday evening but a resident chased away the suspect.

The people we spoke with are scared.

"I'm looking over my shoulder when I come in. I leave early in the morning for work so I'm definitely looking around a little bit more and watching my back," Natalie Jackson.

We're told the break-ins are happening day and night and the thugs are busting in doors and smashing windows to get inside.

Police say they're doing everything they can.

If you have any information on any of the burglaries call Crime Stoppers.

