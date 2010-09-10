Death Probe: Two infants die at same home in separate incidents

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The Lexington Police department, in cooperation with the Ohio Bureau of Investigation and Identification are investigating the deaths of two babies within one month.

The problem is both died at the same babysitter's home.

Police say they responded to 911 calls made from the babysitter each time after finding the babies not breathing.

The first baby's death occurred on August 10, 2010 and preliminary results from medical examiner revealed no trauma. Autopsy results are still pending.

The second death occurred this week, September 9th, 2010, and the body has been sent to Summit County for autopsy.

Both tragic events are under investigation.

