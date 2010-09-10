Blessings: Family faced with numerous hardships has everything to be thankful for

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - It was two years ago this month that a storm brought a huge branch crashing down on a local man almost killing him.

And now family and friends are celebrating how far he's come in his recovery.

The Simmons family tell 19 Action News that they've seen more than its fair share of hardship but the glue that bonds them is love.

Kreig Simmons is the center piece of this family's amazing story.

He's still re-learning how to speak and bearing the scars on his skull and chest from a freak accident in 2008 when a tree fell on his head. Doctors said if Kreig lived he would never again do anything useful but so far he has defied the odds.

Kreig spent more than a year at Metro, he had two strokes, four brain surgeries and fell into a coma twice.

During all this Kreig's father Keith had an epileptic seizure while driving a truck. He lost his job and is now on disability.

"We lost our home in the process. We struggled for a long time."

Kreig's mother Renee is recovering from a shoulder accident. She's also on disability.

Through the hardship the family lost a lot but grew stronger in the process and now they're celebrating what they've overcome.

Kreig's family hopes he'll be able to walk without assistance by the end of the year.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.