Benched: Football coach charged with soliciting prostitution

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

NORWALK, OH (WOIO) - A local football coach has been suspended after he was caught with a hooker a motel.

Firelands High School head coach Todd Pooch has been charged for soliciting prostitution online. Police arrested Pooch and 52-year-old John Kemper, both charged in separate incidents after they reportedly paid for services at an unidentified motel. Douglas Lucas was also arrested after the two-week investigation

According to Norwalk Police, the men were arrested at an unidentified Norwalk motel. Police say they were looking into claims that a brothel was being run out of the place, and that's where the two men were busted.

Inside the motel, the rooms were set up with props. One room was set up with a dog cage, dog bowl and collar along with straps tied to the bed posts.

19 Action News has learned that Todd Pooch is also a teacher at the Lorain County Joint Vocational School in Oberlin.

All three men are expected in court on Monday.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.