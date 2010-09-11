Fallen Hero: Funeral of Staff Sgt. Kevin Kessler held Saturday

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

EAST CANTON, OH (WOIO) - Funeral services were held Saturday for a fallen Northeast Ohio soldier killed in Afghanistan.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin J. Kessler, 32 of East Canton was killed in action while serving his country in Afghanistan on August 30th, 2010. Kevin was born on July 18, 1978 in Canton and was a 1996 graduate of East Canton High School.

Services for Staff Sgt. Kevin J. Kessler took place Saturday, September 11th at 11:00 A.M. at the Tom Davis Gymnasium at the new East Canton High School. Burial with full military honors followed at Calvary Cemetery in Perry Township.

Hundreds of community members, family and friends attended the services. Even those who had never met the fallen soldier. "This is every military families worst nightmare and we are just one military family out here to support another" says Lisa Weselek. Weselek's husband is currently serving in Afghanistan and she went to high school with Sgt. Kessler, but she says even if she never met him, she'd be here.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials be made to any Humane Society, the East Canton High School Booster Club or the charity of the donor's choice.

In 2004, Kessler enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with Valor. Kevin loved spending time with family and friends, as well as his dog and best friend, Senator. He also enjoyed the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Adrian Kessler, his father and stepmother, Lawrence and Sue Kessler, his mother and stepfather, Kristine and Rodney Williams, his grandparents, Ted and Annie Rhuark, sisters, Emily Lightner and family, Laura and Jeff Rohr and family, as well as his brother, Daniel and Nichole Kessler and family.

Also surviving are his brother-in-law, Jason and Kristina Boswell and family, stepsisters, Dawn Williams and family, Julie and Jeff Lillbach and family, stepbrother, Roddy Williams and many other family members and friends.

Those who wish may post a condolence or leave a fond memory at www.arnoldlynch.com <http://www.arnoldlynch.com/>

